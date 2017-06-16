Shatterboys awareness day in the city

A group set up to help male survivors of childhood sex abuse will officially launch in the Lancaster and Morecambe area next week.

Shatterboys UK launch event at the Vale of Lune Rugby Club on Saturday June 24 will see up to 10 speakers talk about their experiences of sexual abuse as young boys and how they have moved forward with their lives.

Guest speakers include Jenny Powell Ambassador, Chris Tuck CEO Survivors Of Abuse, Donna Peach Researcher, social worker, lecturer, Philip Lafferty Chair Voicing CSA, Elaine Hook Education Consultant, David Lean Football Survivor, Victoria Myers Graham Coffey & Co, Daniel Wolstencroft CEO Shatterboys UK, Nigel O’Mara East Midlands Survivors, Jo Heath C.A.S.S.A. / Victims rights, Augusto Gomes Peer Supporter SBUK, Ste H Peer Supporter and Mike Naughton Private detective (Lewis Legal). The event takes place from 1am until 4pm at the club on Powderhouse Lane, Lancaster.

For more information about the event, visit Shatter Boys UK Recovery Lancaster And Rural Launch on Facebook.

For more information about Shatterboys UK, go to https://shatterboysuk.wordpress.com/