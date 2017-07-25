Shakespeare team look ahead to crime writing festival

Organisers of the town’s Shakespeare festival are looking ahead to their next venture – Morecambe and Vice!

The team at Little Gargoyle will bring Morecambe’s first ever crime writing festival to town hot on the heels of last week’s successful Bard by the Beach event. Their four-day Shakespeare festival, subnamed ‘Once more unto the beach, dear friends’, included three nights of Antony and Cleopatra at the Winter Gardens, a sold-out A Midsummer Night’s Dream murder mystery dinner at the Midland and a series of Shakepeare-themed shows at Morecambe Library.

The Rubbish Shakespeare Company perform Macbeth at Morecambe Library as part of the Bard by the Beach Shakespeare Festival.

Now after packing up their period costumes for another year, the Little Gargoyle team will begin planning ‘Morecambe and Vice’, to be held at the Winter Gardens on September 30 and October 1.

This will include writing masterclasses and panel discussions with 17 leading crime novellists.