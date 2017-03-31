Serious injury after HGV collision in Lancaster

A woman has suffered a serious leg injury following a collision with a HGV in Lancaster.

King Street is currently closed, which is causing major tailbacks in the city.

The incident occurred at 1.20pm today, Friday March 31, at the junction of King Street and Common Garden Street.

The woman, in her 70s, has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Police are stil at the scene and Lancaster Area Police say King Street is closed around Queen Street, George Street and from the Pointer roundabout, and will be closed for some time.