Sensational Sawacki sends Caton into next round of cup

Caton United entertained Old Ashtonians in the Lancashire Football Association Cup on Saturday, and were rewarded with a 2-1 victory.

Caton should have opened the scoring in the opening minute when a long diagonal ball to the far post was woefully headed well over the bar.

The goal that Caton had threatened from the start finally came in the 28th minute when a cross from the left wing to the far post was headed in to the net by Sonni Thompson, as he rose above his marker.

The Ashtonians side hardly got into the game and never troubled the Caton keeper during a poor first half.

Caton continued to be the better side, but their final ball was quite often terrible, and their shooting for goal was well off target, but they led 1-0 at the break.

With just 14 minutes remaining, the Ashtonians scored the equaliser when Mitchell Roach took advantage of a hesitant Caton keeper to toe-poke the ball into the net.

With just seven minutes left, Christian Sawacki collected the ball just inside his own half, he burst down the left wing, beating three defenders, before turning inside and again beating defenders before unleashing a terrific right-footed shot from 30 yards which flew into the roof of the net, giving the keeper no chance for once.

Lancaster Rovers entertained Manchester side Whalley Range in what turned out to be a tough encounter.

It was no surprise when, after 90 minutes, the score was 1-1, with Luke Foxcroft scoring for the Rovers and John Riding for Whalley Range.

With no extra time in this competition, the game hinged on penalties, with Rovers winning 4-2 to move into the next round.