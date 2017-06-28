See how the Romans lived during Ribchester’s re-enactment weekend

Ribchester Roman Festival weekend takes place on July 8 and 9 on the village’s recreation field.

Two award winning re-enactment societies will once again mount displays and children’s author Caroline Lawrence be signing books and talking about her work.

Meet legionaries and Roman citizens face to face as Legio Secunda Augusta and Romanorum march into Bremetenacum Veteranorum.

On show will be exciting military displays, the firing of artillery and the Roman Cavalry. Children can dress up in Roman armour and Roman snacks will be available.

Displays open at 11am. First performance at 11.30am. Admission is £5.50 for adults, concessions £4.50 and £3.50 for children, including admission to the museum and the weekend is also an excellent opportunity to see the 2017 excavation in progress, behind the museum on the site of the northern gateway. Archaeologists from the UCLan will be on hand to explain the finds as they are discovered.