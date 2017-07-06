Security staff get to grips with unruly tots

Security guards at Morecambe’s Arndale Centre are receiving ‘toddler tantrum’ training in a bid to improve the shopping experience for families.

NewRiver – which owns and operates Arndale Morecambe Bay, will be rolling out a series of initiatives to help parents feel more at ease when shopping with their kids.

They will be training local security teams in ‘tantrum taming’ this summer as well as implementing tactics such as treasure trails, free play areas and activities for children in their food courts.

Sarah Harrison from Morecambe Arndale said: “All front line staff, from cleaners to security guard, anyone who deals with the public, will be receiving the training in time for our first kids club event on July 22.

“They will be given tips on how to approach the children and talk to them. Staff have also been given dementia friends awareness training as well. Some of the security guards see people coming back and forth and notice changes and patterns in their behaviour. We are a community based centre and we want everyone to feel included.”

According to research commissioned by NewRiver – which owns and operates Arndale Morecambe Bay – over two-fifths (42%) from Morecambe complained about their child having a tantrum while shopping and almost half (47.2%) with children of school age said they avoid going to the shops for fear their offspring might misbehave.

Sarah said: “Most of us have all experienced our own kids having a meltdown or felt the pain of other parents struggle to keep their toddler happy while shopping.

“Our Kids Club will offer free events for children throughout the year, special offers for parents who sign up, and a ‘child safe’ scheme giving parents peace of mind when out shopping.

“Based on our research, we believe this will help keep children amused and incentivise good behaviour meaning happy families all round.”

Visit arndalemorecambe.co.uk to sign up for the kids club.

