Search for Good Samaritan after woman sexually assaulted

A teenager has been sexually assaulted after a night out in Lancaster.

Detectives have launched an investigation, and are especially keen to speak to a man who intervened in the attack and challenged the assailant, forcing him to flee.

The woman, 19, was walking home from a night out at around 2.45am today (Saturday) when she was attacked by an unknown offender on Milking Stile Lane.

The victim was sexually assaulted before a member of the public intervened and then escorted the woman home.

He is described as white, aged in his early 20s and he spoke with a foreign accent.

Detectives are urging him to come forward as a matter of urgency as he could have vital information to assist the inquiry.

The attacker is described as black and wearing a green or dark coloured hooded top.

Police are doing everything they can to trace him.

Detective Inspector Phil Jones, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was an extremely traumatic incident for this young woman and she is being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would reassure people that incidents like this are thankfully very rare but we are doing all we can to trace the attacker and we have extra uniform patrols in the area.

“It is crucial that the good samaritan who came to the aid of the victim comes forward to speak to us as he could have vital information to assist the inquiry.

“I would urge him, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0225 of December 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.