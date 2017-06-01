SCHOOLS SPOTLIGHT: Thurnham Glasson Christ Church CE Primary School

Thurnham Glasson Christ Church CE Primary School is a happy, vibrant, creative and inclusive school that backs onto the beautiful Glasson Dock Marina.

We are a small, caring school with a friendly atmosphere and a strong Christian Ethos. We are committed to ensuring that every child is given the very best start in their educational life where we nurture the whole child to become enthusiastic, confident and independent learners.

We help every child to find and develop their own talents and be the very best they possibly can be.

We recognise children’s achievements and upholding our Christian Values through our Leading Light and Values Inspired Pupil (V.I.P.) Awards during our weekly special family worship celebration.

We have a successful lighthouse club that offers before and after school club care with a range of activities on offer from cooking, crafts to sports.

The church is an integral part of school life with the reverend leading collective worship and supporting our Religious Education lessons on a regular basis.

We have close links with the local community where every half term we hold regular community lunches. This is an opportunity for the children to share their learning with parents, friends, the parish and local community over a fabulous hearty meal prepared by our school cook.

We hold five green flag Eco-Awards and are working towards our 6th, where we create, develop and improve our seed to table policy. This includes sharing what we grow in our vegetable patches which is used the local café, ‘Lantern O’er Lune’.

We are very pleased to have won the Sustainable School Award sponsored by Sainsbury’s in November 2016. We monitor our energy and water usage and have a successful recycling centre.

We have a proactive parent Teacher Friend and association (PTFA) who hold regular fundraising events from discos, mud runs are just a few.

Our annual Summer Fair is being held on Sunday 16th July from 12-3pm with a variety of different stalls including crafts, food and drink, RSBP, a children’s bouncy castle and many more. All are welcome with lots of fun guaranteed.

At Thurnham Glasson Christ Church CE Primary School all our children are surrounded by support, kindness, respect and fun; and will leave with fantastic memories to cherish forever. If you would like to come and visit the school please give us a call, there is always a warm welcome.