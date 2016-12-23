Schools go head to head in festive jumper challenge

A Heysham primary school and a Milnthorpe high school came together for a festive jump-athon in aid of charity.
Trumacar Primary School raised more than £200 to support the Bay Cottage Play Area development while Dallam School raised more than £600 for Save the Children.
The schools decided to come together for the ultimate jump-athon against one another and around 1,000 pupils and staff were involved.
After taking a whole school picture of over 400 at Trumacar, the primary school awarded Dallam the winners of the day due to their ‘elflesness’ and dressing up.