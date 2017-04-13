Schoolkids back fight to save popular woodland

Lancaster children are begging property developers not to destroy one of the city’s most prized green spaces.

Children from Lancaster Steiner School were so distraught to hear about developers Satnam’s plans to build up to 250 houses on Freeman’s Wood near their Lune Road school that they decided to take action.

The school agreed that they could spend part of lesson time writing letters, which will now form part of the planners’ consultation process.

One 10-year-old wrote: “My kids would not want to see a massive housing estate. They would want to see a big field with masses of trees.”

Another child said: “I think you should not build there because we need trees and plants because they produce oxygen. I also think we should protect the fields of Lancaster.”

Class teacher Louise Duirwyn said: “Our school uses the Freeman’s Wood area for nature walks and the children feel strongly that this green space should be protected. I hope that their views will be listened to.”

The letters will now be passed to Results Communications, which is coordinating the consultation process opn behalf of Satnam.

The consultation continues until April 26 and can be accessed online at www.resultscommunications.co.uk.