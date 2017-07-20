Schoolchildren put their best feet forward to help charity appeal

Youngsters at Grosvenor Park Primary School will be giving up their shoes this week to help less fortunate children.

The children are supporting the Sal’s Shoes charity, which sends footwear to children in need around the world, including to Ghana, Cambodia, Cuba, India and Kenya, as well as to refugees in Calais.

There are 300million barefoot children worldwide, many of whom are unable to attend school because they have no footwear.

And on Friday, pupils at Grosvenor Park will leave their shoes in school and walk home barefoot in a bid to help children less fortunate than themselves.

The initiative was organised after school learning mentor Louise Baldwin read about Sal’s Shoes on Facebook.

You can get involved by going to http://www.salsshoes.com/ to find out more.