Schoolchildren dig deep to help OAPs

Children from Bowerham Primary School planted Lancaster roses in gardens for the homeowners ata retirement development to enjoy in the coming summer months. Pictured are McCarthy & Stone Sales Executive Colette Grainger and Bowerham Primary School teachers Emma Oliver and Adele Wilkinson with pupils at Williamson Court in Lancaster.

