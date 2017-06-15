SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Yealand CE Primary School

Yealand Church of England Primary School is a small rural primary school with its heart firmly rooted in the local community.

Located just 10 minutes from Carnforth and rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in January 2017 we offer our children a personalised, creative, challenging and a fun curriculum ‘The broad and rich curriculum is a strength of the school and supports pupils’ good progress’ (Ofsted, 2017).

The school is lucky enough to have its own minibus, funded by Yealand Friends of the School; we are often out and about taking part in curriculum enhancing experiences, Forest Schools and lots of local events.

The school is surrounded by open fields where our school-reared hens roam, cared for by pupils who sell the free-range eggs to the community.

From September we are expanding our school to include a pre-school for children aged three years and above.

Alongside the provision of breakfast club from 7.45am and afterschool club until 5.30pm, Yealand is a flourishing school.

All are welcome to come along to the Summer Fayre on Saturday 17th June and enjoy this community event which begins at 1pm with the crowning of this year’s Rose Queen.