SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Silverdale St John’s CE Primary School

Silverdale St John’s School is a fantastic place to be.

The surrounding area is a fantastic resource and the school provides a mix of old Victorian rooms and modern rooms with amazing views of the countryside.

The children are incredibly and rightly proud of the amazing school and they know that every single one of the school family cares for them and wants them to be the best that they can be.

The school’s hope is to create highly skilled youngsters who have the confidence and ability to achieve their full potential, while they are at school and as they move through life.

The parents, staff, governors and wider community always work together to “Inspire success through Learning, Community and Faith”.

The kids have their say: Silverdale School is a kind, caring environment for us children, which we love. The teachers provide a lot of encouragement to the pupils, which helps us learn a lot for future life, especially in Year 6.

We do many activities out of school, like our forest school sessions in Eaves Wood and have been on loads of school trips, including London, Lockerbie, Borwick Hall and lots and lots of museum and farm trips.

At Silverdale School the teachers care for each and every child and treat them as an individual. We all respect each other’s differences and religions and remember that no-one is perfect.

We are a Christian school, so we reflect a lot on our values in assembly and in our classrooms. We have reflective worship in our classes every Tuesday and get involved with the local church at least once a week.

The worship council are starting to lead more of our worship sessions.

We are in the process of getting some school animals that we will take care of. Guinea pigs and chickens will be the first to arrive!

We are very grateful for all the after school clubs such as gymnastics, our linked clubs with Bleasdale House, football and much more!

We also do lunchtime clubs such as Young Voices choir and gardening club.

The school council often meet at lunchtimes too, to try and work with Mrs Walsh to make our school even better.

THIS IS SILVERDALE SCHOOL! IT IS THE BEST!

Written by Willow, Amelia, Robyn, Ruby, Beth, Erin, Henry and Sam