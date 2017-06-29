SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Scotforth St Paul’s CE Primary School

At Scotforth St Paul’s we are very proud of all our children and all that they achieve.

We have an excellent reputation locally and that is because staff, children, parents and governors all work very hard to ensure the best possible learning experience for the whole school community – from the age of three, as we have a lovely nursery class too.

We are an Ofsted “Outstanding” school and enjoy very high academic standards, but like learning to be fun.

We think that there is far more to school life than “reading, writing and ‘rithmetic!” We love art, dance, drama, music, sports and P.E just as much as all of the academic subjects, and are always proud when our children represent us in sporting competitions.

We aim to enable all our children to thrive in 21st Century Britain by being secure in who they are, and confident in what they can offer the world.

Being a church school is important to us, as everything we do is based on our Christian foundation.

We also warmly welcome families with other faiths, or with none at all.

We offer wrap around care with breakfast and after school clubs from 7.45am until 6pm from our Ofsted “Outstanding” partner Scotforth After School Club.

Our pupils tell us they love school; Ribhu said, “I love the things the teachers teach us, the friends we have and the time we spend outside playing.”

Evie agreed: “What I like is that all the teachers are friendly and we all feel we can talk to them about anything. We also have lots of friends who we can trust.”