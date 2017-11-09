SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Scorton CE Primary School

Scorton C of E Primary School is set in the heart of the village of Scorton and is easily accessible from the A6.

The school attracts pupils from the village itself and the surrounding area as far as Catterall to the south and Galgate to the north.

The welcoming school offers exciting and engaging lessons in small classes with an excellent teacher to pupil ratio.

High standards of academic achievement are matched by a rich curriculum.

There are opportunities to learn to play a musical instrument - currently all Year 5 and 6 pupils are learning to play brass instruments – trumpets, trombones and euphoniums.

They have a school choir and orchestra and take pride in their excellent drama productions.

Trips and visits enhance their studies on a regular basis.

Pupils take part in a wide range of sports both as teams and individually competing against other schools in the area and all pupils have swimming lessons during the year.

Wraparound care is offered from 7.45am until 5.45pm each day.

“This is a wonderful school where my child is thriving spiritually and academically,” said one parent in 2016.

Visits to the school are welcome at anytime, just telephone or email for an appointment head@scorton.lancs.sch.uk 01524 791596