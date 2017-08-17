SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Ridge Community Primary School

Ridge Community Primary School is a small school with big personality.

It is a welcoming and inclusive school, priding itself on working together with families and the wider community to support children’s learning and future aspirations.

The school’s vision statement is: ‘Together at Ridge Community Primary School we strive for all children to become independent and confident learners. We enable children to achieve their potential within a creative and challenging curriculum delivered through high quality teaching. We nurture a positive environment where adults and children respect each other within a safe and caring community’, which is reflected in the school’s motto, ‘Achieving Together’.

Headteacher Sue Fitt leads a team of dedicated and caring staff as well as numerous generous volunteers who give up their time to assist in classes.

Ofsted inspectors said in 2015: ‘This is a good school…The quality of teaching is good. Pupils behave well and feel very safe in school. They are kind and respectful to each other and to staff...enjoy learning and are keen to come to school. Pupils make good progress because they are well taught. Work is carefully planned, varied and challenging...activities engage the interest of all...pupils and enable them to achieve well. The curriculum successfully develops pupils’ literacy and numeracy skills and their spiritual, moral, social and cultural awareness.’