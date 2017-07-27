SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Forton Primary School

Forton Primary School is a happy, creative and exciting place for children to learn.

We are committed to the development of all our pupils love of learning and ensuring that all our pupils reach their full potential, that they shine!

Forton Primary is a village school with a family atmosphere situated between Garstang and Lancaster.

We cater for children from three years old in our preschool. Forton holds the Step Into Quality Award for provision for three to five-year-olds and this ethos of active learning extends right through the school for all our children.

The rather hidden school grounds are extensive and enable our teachers to use both the inside and outside space for exciting outdoor learning experiences for all our pupils including looking after our school chickens, growing vegetables in our ‘allotments’ and this year the Key Stage 2 children will be performing their end of year production outdoors in our beautiful grounds.

Music is often to be heard at Forton with the older children learning to play the violin, woodwind tuition and also a successful choir – Glee Club – which recently won through to the finals of the Last Choir Singing competition.

We are fortunate that French is taught by a specialist teacher throughout the school and we also have a strong tradition of sport with children taking part in many local sporting events.

“Forton School is a vibrant place, full of learning, laughter and fun. The children, staff, parents and governors work together to create a wonderful educational experience. I am incredibly proud of them all.” Lorna Boase, headteacher.