SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Ellel St John’s Church of England School

Ellel St John’s is a vibrant, stimulating place to be with exciting learning and a tangible ethos of care for every individual.

We are blessed with fabulous grounds around our school – a large playground, pond, quiet garden, growing area and two large fields. We even have a yurt!

All classes experience Forest School each year – a time to explore, challenge and develop in this beautiful environment.

We provide a curriculum that is full of first-hand experiences and visits that bring the learning to life.

All staff in school have the highest expectations of each and every child and we strive to ensure they achieve of their best. Children are given the chance to take part in a whole range of activities and events from taking part in large scale performances to visiting the elderly in our local care home.

Whether it is singing in the choir, playing for the football team, being a Fairtrade Ambassador, Eco Councillor, Rotakid or School Councillor, our children are given opportunities to become well-rounded citizens who take a responsibility for the world around them.

As we are on the doorstep of the university the school embraces children from all around the world, of different cultures, religions and languages. We have very strong links with our local church, St John’s.

Together we aim to grow our Christian ethos to show that each and every child is special, unique and loved by God.