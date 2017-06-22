SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Dolphinholme CE Primary School

Is there a more beautifully situated school anywhere in Lancashire?

Dolphinholme Church of England Primary School is an outstanding, small school located on the edge of the Forest of Bowland, an “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty” – pupils are blessed to be able to learn in such a wonderful setting!

“Pupils experience a rich and exciting curriculum, and attainment is high in many subjects … A love of nature is nurtured in lessons and by exploration of the beautiful area that surrounds the school.” Ofsted 2013.

Within a distinctive and inclusive Christian ethos, Dolphinholme School aims to enable children to reach their full potential.

There is a commitment to provide a great education within a caring, family atmosphere. Through all areas of school life, children are led to an awareness of their own strengths, abilities, talents and responsibilities to fully equip them for their role as global citizens.

The school enjoys close links with the churches in the village and the local community.

In 2013, Ofsted said, “Parents are very positive about the school. Many activities provided by the school unite the village. Local people support the school in practical ways, as well as sharing their skills and experiences with pupils.”

The school’s headteacher is Mrs Dianne Cross. She has been in post since Easter 2016 and is committed to ensuring that the school continues to be at the heart of the village community with high standards for all.

There are currently 77 children on roll in four classes. There is also “Little Dolphins Pre-School” on site who offer places for two to four-year-olds. The school also offers wrap-around care with a breakfast and after-school club.

The staff at Dolphinholme are committed to delivering the best possible curriculum which is wide and varied. Recently, the Reception pupils enjoyed visiting the local park where they encountered ‘Percy the Park Keeper’ (the real one!!?).

In May, older pupils enjoyed an Engineering Day provided by Lancaster University. Kate, aged 11, said: “It was inspiring because it gave us the idea that we could become the engineers of the future.”

Junior children also spent a day with local artist Sophie Martin who has worked in the school before on various projects. Adam, aged 11, said: “It was great working with a real artist. It was fun and we got to try out art in a different way. I feel that my work has really improved.”

Dolphinholme has fantastic support from parents. The PTFA works tirelessly to support the school and its pupils.

They enable the school to provide exciting opportunities that broaden the experiences of the pupils. In January they funded a visit from ‘The Lazy Mondays’, the Lancashire Music Service rock band, and also paid for the whole school to go to the Opera House in Manchester to enjoy a performance of ‘George’s Marvellous Medicine’ as part of a whole-school Roald Dahl topic.

Dolphinholme PTFA are also the creators of the ever-growing Live Wyre Festival held in the village each September.

Dolphinholme has an experienced Governing Body who support the school and work hard to ensure the provide the best possible education for its pupils. Chair of Governors, Rev Cindy Rigney, said: ‘It is a real privilege to be involved in leading a school that truly values the whole child, whilst still achieving outstanding results.’