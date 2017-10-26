SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Carnforth Christ Church CE Primary School

Carnforth Christ Church CE Primary School is a small, friendly and happy school where each child is known as an individual and nurtured to achieve their best in a stimulating and supporting environment.

The superb team of teachers and teaching assistants work closely with support staff, volunteers and parents to provide a rich and vibrant educational experience based on a creative curriculum, where children learn through exciting topics and memorable experiences that feed into all aspects of classroom life.

Pupils are given a wide range of opportunities to discover their own talents, be that performing on the fixed stage, excelling on the sports field, leading others through the School Council, fostering relationships by buddying younger children or visiting the elderly or through catering in the well-resourced cookery room.

Within curriculum time, each child is taught to play a musical instrument, will be involved in a drama performance and will take part in exciting class trips, relevant to their topic.

The school also offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities, including clubs for Lego, storytelling, craft, singing, sport and cookery.

At Christ Church, they pride themselves on our welcoming, family atmosphere and on being a community that looks after each other.

They are all very proud of the children, what they achieve in and out of school and what unique talents they bring to the school family.