School pupils celebrate GCSE results

School pupils across the district were learning of their fate in their GCSEs today.

At Lancaster Royal Grammar School, 17 students gained at least eight A* grades, and almost 100 students achieved six or more A and A* grades.

Some of the high achieving Dallam students. From left to right: Lauren Tranter and Grace Sandford from Arnside, Sam Pearce from Hest Bank, Hannah Douthwaite (9 x A*) from Milnthorpe, Louis Singleton from Carnforth, Eve Sandford from Arnside and Jemma Litzke from Grange.

Particular congratulations go to William Burrow, Jonathan Carter, Adam Leech, David Eastham and Thomas Bowe who each gained 10 or 11 A* grades.

Overall, 147 day and boarding students gained A* grades in more than 30 per cent of all exams, and 63 per cent of all results were graded A or A*.

Head Dr Chris Pyle said: “These are really impressive results. I am delighted for our students who have worked so hard to achieve them. I am particularly proud of some individuals who have come through significant illness and difficulty to achieve successful results.

“Well done to every single one of our students – and thank you to all our teachers as well. It is ‘cool to succeed’ at LRGS, and these brilliant results are testament to our pupils’ excellent attitude. I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength in the Sixth Form.”

Some of the LGGS girls celebrating their GCSE results.

It has been another successful year at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, with 69 per cent of the GCSEs achieved at A* or A grade and the overall A*-C rate being 98.9 per cent.

More than half of the year group gained at least eight of their GCSEs at A* and A grade.

Head Jackie Cahalin said: “We would like to take the opportunity to give a special mention to the following students for their outstanding results: Katherine Deakin, Sorrel Fenelon, Amy Folkard, Harri Gilbert and Marianne Rees gained A*grades in all 11 GCSEs.

“Megan Abra, Emma Bain, Megan Dillon, Niamh Fraser, Dona Mathew gained 10 A* grades.

Some of the LRGS boys celebrating their GCSE results.

“Olivia Barlow, Emilia Carter, Beth Cutting, Anna Hendry, Alex Kewley, Hannah Picton, Savannah Wilding and Amy Wong gained nine A* grades.

“Not only have the students achieved so well in their academic results but they also excelled in so many other areas including record numbers participating in the Duke of Edinburgh bronze and silver award schemes.

“I am very pleased for our Year 11 students. Their results are a reflection of their hard work and commitment.

“I would also like to thank the LGGS staff for their hard work in supporting individual students as well as ensuring excellent teaching and learning.”

Maggie Hird opens her GCSEs at Carnforth High.

A Central Lancaster High School spokesman said: “We have had some fantastic results. We are delighted for all the students, who have worked so hard and have been determined to do their best.

“We have seen an increase in the percentage of pupils achieving higher grades. Three of our students achieved nine A*/A grades.

“Despite changes to vocational courses and their measures, we continue to offer BTEC programmes to ensure that our curriculum offer is diverse and meets the needs of our students.

“We have had great results in these courses, with many students achieving Distinctions and Distinctions*.

“We would to congratulate all our students on their results. We are very grateful to staff and parents for their continual support.”

Ripley head Liz Nicholls said: “We are very pleased that despite the increasing difficulty of GCSE exams Ripley pupils have maintained the strong tradition of high results, particularly in English and Mathematics, with almost 90 per cent achieving a C grade or above in these subjects.

Our Lady's pupils celebrating their GCSE results.

“Our pupils have stepped up to the mark yet again and their endeavour and commitment has paid off.

“We are very proud of these young people and look forward to seeing many of them in our sixth form.

“Particular congratulations go to Joel Stewart on achieving nine A*s and Sam Walters and Matthew Cole on achieving eight A*/1A grades.”

Our Lady’s Catholic College head Helen Seddon said: “We congratulate our students on their fantastic GCSE results which are testament to the hard work they have put in over their time at Our Lady’s and the dedication of their staff.

“We are delighted that our year 11 students have once again made fabulous progress against both the old and new performance measures with 58 per cent of our students achieving GCSE English and maths.

“Last year’s GCSE results placed us in the top 5% for pupil progress nationally – we believe this year’s results are even better demonstrating the tremendous value we continue add to each student.

“Particular mention should go to some of our exceptional performers; Lucy Walker, Megan Hughes and Lucy Richards who each achieved nine or more A*/A.”

Year 11 were delighted to receive their examination results in another strong year at Carnforth High School.

Head Vicki Michael said: “The students overall achieved 58 per cent for the new measure of both English and Maths at A*-C grade , a three per cent increase from last year, which is pleasing given the fact that the students in Year 11 had lower prior attainment than our cohort for 2015.

“For English, students achieved above the 2015 national average for progress at 76.2 per cent achieving expected progress measure, and for Mathematics 73.8 per cent.

“The school has achieved some of its best ever results in French, with 80 per cent of students achieving A*-C and RE where 71 per cent of students achieved a good pass at GCSE.

“We are also especially proud of students in Art 91.7 per cent, Music 100 per cent, Health and Social Care 93 per cent and Business Studies 92 per cent.

“These strong results show how hard staff and students have worked this year and are a fitting tribute to the effort they have shown.

“Of particular note are Tristan Jumeau who achieved eight A* grades and two As, Benjamin Sims who achieved five A*s and two As, Thomas Jobling who achieved six As and an A* and Eleanor Hollings-Tennant who achieved four As and two A*s.

“One student who deserves a special mention is Tarik Ozgezgin, who has made the most progress from Year 7 to Year 11 at Carnforth High School. “Tarik has made five levels of progress in Biology, Chemistry and Computer Science and six in English. He has achieved A*, 3As, 4Bs and a C.

“We are extremely proud of them all!”

Morecambe High head Matt Auger said: “It has been a real pleasure to be able to celebrate GCSE success with so many of our students in school.

“Both staff and students have worked extremely hard to ensure as much success as possible.

“We now turn to our post-16 registration process and very much look forward to welcoming both existing and many new students to our Sixth Form in September.

“From a whole school perspective we are also delighted to announce that overall progress has risen in 2016.”

Heysham High School headteacher John Shannon thanked students and staff for their hard work in delivering this year’s results, which showed that pupil progress has improved in 19 out of 22 subjects this year.

He said: “Over the last three years we have invested more than £750,000 to transform the learning environment and raise aspirations and expectations.

“Once again there have been some excellent individual performances and the exceptional effort so many students have put in to their studies has paid off, enabling them to return next year to pursue their career goals.”

Garstang Community Academy students have achieved the best GCSE results in their school’s history, with 71 per cent of GCA students gaining five A*-C grades including both English and Maths.

Ten students (Katherine Blakely, Daniel Williams, Louise Busby, Katie Ford, Tara Tuer, Thomas Brown, Daniel Green, Ross Hayton, Lewis Ormerod and Daniel Reid) gained A or A* in every or almost every subject.

Principal Alasdair Ashcroft is absolutely delighted with his students’ success.

He said: “We are incredibly proud of this year’s truly wonderful GCSE results. These results are a reflection of all the hard work and commitment of everyone at GCA.

“I wish all of our amazing students all the very best as they move on, fully equipped, to the next phase in their lives.”

Following on from record-breaking A-level results last week, Giggleswick School is celebrating further exam success with more than half of its GCSE pupils achieving A* grades and more than a quarter of them awarded six or more A*/A grades.

Even more impressive this year are the value added scores of the pupils with many achieving over two grades higher than their target GCSE scores.

Anna Wood, assistant head (academic), said: “Value added is a really important measure of the school’s ability to support and enhance a pupil’s academic progress whatever their level of ability.

“It’s great to see so many of our pupils achieving significantly higher grades than originally predicted at the start of their GCSE programme.

“Over the past 10 years Giggleswick has achieved a value added score at GCSE which would place them in the top five per cent of schools nationally.”

* Keep checking back for more updates from all our schools today