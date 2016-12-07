School panto goes ahead thanks to nursing home

A children’s panto has finally been given the go-ahead thanks to a £500 donation from a local nursing home.

The annual panto for pupils at Sandylands Primary School in Morecambe was under threat due to budget cuts.

But thanks to the staff and the residents at Hillcroft Nursing Home the production has been given the green light.

Every year the school hires an outside performing arts company which holds a pantomime at The Platform in Morecambe.

However with finances getting tighter each year the staff knew the school would need outside help.

The staff at Sandylands couldn’t bear the thought the kids would miss out so they took it upon themselves to rally some local support.

Penny Lupton, deputy headteacher, said: “We are so grateful that Hillcroft Nursing Home have very kindly agreed to donate towards our pantomime.

“The donation will enable the school to provide our children and their families with an amazing experience in the run up to Christmas.”

There are six Hillcroft nursing homes in the local area and a contribution has been received from all of them but because the school has a close link to the Morecambe home they have given the biggest donation.

Kausar Parveen, matron of the Morecambe Hillcrofthome said: “The children at Sandylands Primary School sometimes come in and play music to the residents and that provides them with a lot of joy.

“Helping these children enjoy Christmas is something we desperately wanted to do so we contacted our other homes and together we were able to find the money.”