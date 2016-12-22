SATs - how did your child’s school do?

Here are the SATs results for schools in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

These show the primary school performance tables for Key Stage 2 (11-year-old).

In 2016, a school will be deemed to be above the floor standard if at least 65 per cent of pupils meet the expected standard (previously Level 4) in reading, writing and mathematics, or if the school satisfies separate pupil progress measures.

Arkholme Church of England.

Eligible pupils 15. Expected standard 60%. Higher standard 7%.

Bolton-le-Sands

Eligible pupils 38. Expected standard 68%. Higher standard 8%.

Bowerham

Eligible pupils 54. Expected standard 54%. Higher standard 4%.

Carnforth Christ Church

Eligible pupils 14. Expected standard 43%. Higher standard 0%.

Caton St Paul’s

Eligible pupils 16. Expected standard 69%. Higher standard 6%.

Cawthorne’s Endowed

No school data.

The Cathedral

Eligible pupils 28. Expected standard 64%. Higher standard 7%.

Cockerham Church of England

Eligible pupils 13. Expected standard 69%. Higher standard 8%.

Dallas Road

Eligible pupils 53. Expected standard 57% Higher standard 4%.

Dolphinholme Church of England

Eligible pupils 9. Expected standard 67%. Higher standard 11%.

Ellel St John the Evangelist

Eligible pupils 24. Expected standard 46%. Higher standard 4%.

Forton

Eligible pupils 11. Expected standard 64%. Higher standard 0%.

Great Wood

Eligible pupils 49. Expected standard 51%. Higher standard 6%.

Grosvenor Park

Eligible pupils 26. Expected standard 62%. Higher standard 4%.

Hornby

No school data.

Lancaster Christ Church

Eligible pupils 27. Expected standard 52%. Higher standard 7%.

Lancaster Road

Eligible pupils 60. Expected standard 47%. Higher standard 2%.

Melling

No school data.

Morecambe Bay

Eligible pupils 34. Expected standard 26%. Higher standard 0%.

Moorside

Eligible pupils 59. Expected standard 69%. Higher standard 15%.

Mossgate

Eligible pupils 26. Expected standard 62%. Higher standard 0%.

Nether Kellet

Eligible pupils 19. Expected standard 47%. Higher standard 0%.

North Road Primary

Eligible pupils 18. Expected standard 56%. Higher standard 11%.

Our Lady of Lourdes

Eligible pupils 18. Expected standard 33%. Higher standard 0%.

Over Kellet Wilson’s Endowed

Eligible pupils 13. Expected standard 54%. Higher standard 8%.

Overton St Helen’s

Eligible pupils 24. Expected standard 63%. Higher standard 4%.

Poulton-le-Sands

Eligible pupils 29. Expected standard 41%. Higher standard 0%.

Quernmore Church of England

Eligible pupils 14. Expected standard 57%. Higher standard 7%.

Ridge

Eligible pupils 26. Expected standard 23%. Higher standard 0%.

Ryelands

Eligible pupils 50. Expected standard 38%. Higher standard 0%.

Sandylands

Eligible pupils 59. Expected standard 36%. Higher standard 0%.

Scotforth St Paul’s

Eligible pupils 30. Expected standard 57%. Higher standard 7%.

Silverdale St John’s

Eligible pupils 9. Expected standard 78%. Higher standard 11%.

Skerton St Luke’s

Eligible pupils 30. Expected standard 33%. Higher standard 3%.

Slyne-with-Hest St Luke’s

Eligible pupils 35. Expected standard 66%. Higher standard 6%.

St Joseph’s Lancaster

Eligible pupils 29. Expected standard 41%. Higher standard 3%.

St Mary’s

Eligible pupils 12. Expected standard 67%. Higher standard 0%.

St Patrick’s

Eligible pupils 21. Expected standard 62%. Higher standard 0%.

St Peter’s Church of England

Eligible pupils 36. Expected standard 47%. Higher standard 0%.

St Wilfrid’s C of E, Halton

Eligible pupils – information not available. Expected standard 67%. Higher standard 6%.

Thurnham Glasson Dock

Eligible pupils 9. Expected standard 33%. Higher standard 0%.

Torrisholme

Eligible pupils 60. Expected standard 72%. Higher standard 5%.

Trumacar

Eligible pupils 36. Expected standard 14%. Higher standard 0%.

Warton Archbishop Hutton’s

Eligible pupils 19. Expected standard 32%. Higher standard 0%.

West End

Eligible pupils 27. Expected standard 41%. Higher standard 0%.

Westgate

Eligible pupils 61. Expected standard 46%. Higher standard 3%.

Willow Lane

Eligible pupils 19. Expected standard 11%. Higher standard 5%.

Wray with Botton

Eligible pupils 10. Expected standard 70%. Higher standard 0%.

Yealand Church of England

Eligible pupils 7. Expected standard 14%. Higher standard 14%.

