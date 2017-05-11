Sailing: Take part in free taster sessions

Morecambe Sailing Club had a busy day on Sunday with plenty of racing and training taking place.

Sunny weather made it a delight to be out on the water and although winds were light there was some close competition with Chris Spicer in his Blaze dinghy winning both races.

On Sunday, May 14, the club will holding free taster sessions as part of the Royal Yacht Association’s ‘Push the boat out’ promotion.

Newcomers can test themselves on the water in the company of experienced club members and instructors.

There will be refreshments in the refurbished clubhouse on Back Calton Street, Morecambe with all necessary kit provided.

“Our taster days are a great experience for all levels of experience and are ideal for families,” “said commodore John Gibbison.

“Hopefully some of the people taking part will want to take up the sport and, perhaps, be welcomed into our club but there is absolutely no pressure to do so.

“First and foremost we want people to have a great time and tell others about it.”

Call 01524 418206 or Sue Byers on 07939 518 309 for more information.

You can also visit www.msc-sail.uk.