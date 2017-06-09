Rural equine centre gets official seal of approval

A couple who set up their own equestrian business just 18 months ago have been officially accredited by the British Horse Society.

Bob and Annette Lister run Rest Harrow Equestrian in Burrow, near Kirkby Lonsdale, a livery yard and equine training centre which has recently undergone an extensive improvement programme, meaning they now offer facilities including outdoor and indoor arenas, training jumps and a new state-of-the-art horseriding simulator, thought to be one of just two in the UK.

The mecahnical horse can be used to help people gain confidence following an accident or a period of time away from horses, as well as to build up the necessary muscles used in horseriding.

Bob and Annette were delighted to recently learn their application for official accreditation by the British Horse Society had been approved.

“It means people can be assured we have reached a certain standard,” Annette said. “The fact we have our name on their website means we have got backing and security. People know we have got everything in place that we should have.

“We have only been here 18 months and we are very pleased that we have done enough to be accredited by them already.”

A tack sale is being held at the centre from 9am on Sunday June 11.