Runners get set for Great North Run

Runners are gearing up to take part in the biggest half marathon in the UK this weekend.

The Great North Run (GNR) has attracted more than 57,000 entrants and amateur runners from across Morecambe and Lancaster are set to join them.

Photo Neil Cross The Fitness Formation Born Heroes team take on the 10k Born Survivor military obstacle course in aid of Lancaster St John's Hospice at Lowther Castle

This year’s iconic half marathon takes place on Sunday September 11 when runners will pass over the iconic Tyne Bridge and see the Red Arrows fly overhead as they run from Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields.

Our reporter Gemma Sherlock, who lives in Lancaster, is taking part in the 13.1 mile course this year.

The 23-year-old is one of five chosen entrants who are running for Lancaster St John’s Hospice.

The Slyne Road hospice, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary, got a place in the ballot for the half-marathon for the very first time.

Gemma, who has raised money for the hospice in the past by taking part in Born Survivor assault course, has been training hard for GNR.

She said: “It has been hard reaching the 13 mile target but I can to do it in about 2 hours, 20 minutes. But it’s not about pace, it’s about finishing and raising as much as I can.”

To donate to Gemma’s charity visit https://stjohnshospice-gnr2016.everydayhero.com/uk/gemma.

Lancaster’s award-winning Hodgson’s Chip Shop owner Nigel Hodgson is also taking part in GNR for the hospice.

Also participating in the Newcastle run are staff from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), including Sue Lee, a practice education facilitator. Sue, who only started running two years ago, is raising money for the Morecambe Bay Hospital Charity.

She said: “I’m getting faster, but I’m not in it to break records or win prizes.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sue-Lee99.