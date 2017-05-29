Runner-up spot for city bus driver

A Lancaster bus driver has been named runner-up in a competition to find the region’s best bus driver.

The competition saw Stagecoach’s leading bus drivers from across north Lancashire and Cumbria compete against one another.

The heat finalists and assessors line up with second place Wayne Hold, Champion David Hind and third place Kevin George on the front row.

The event was a heat to see who would be sent to the National Bus Driver of the Year competition in Blackpool in September.

Drivers gathered in Carlisle to compete against each other in a range of challenges to test their driving skills.

To even get to the Carlisle heat drivers must have a good record and be assessed by a mystery traveller who looked at all aspects of their driving.

Their skills were then tested to the limit with hazard perception and Highway Code assessments, an advanced driving test and a series of challenges assessing the drivers’ knowledge of the width, length and capabilities of their vehicles.

Nine drivers from across Cumbria and North Lancashire took part, with Lancaster sending two competitors.

After some intense competition Carlisle depot carried home the trophy with David Hind being crowned champion. Wayne Hold from Lancaster came a very creditable second and in addition to a trophy he won a £250 cash prize.

David Hind now goes forward to a weekend in Blackpool and the national final on September 3.

Stagecoach Cumbria’s operations director David Lee-Kong said, “We pride ourselves on providing great service to the people of Lancashire and Cumbria.

“All those who made it this far are the crème de la crème of our 650 strong driving team. I would particularly like to congratulate Wayne on his fantastic second place finish.”

Simon Moles from Lancaster also took part in the contest.