RSPB looking for Lancaster and Morecambe volunteers

The RSPB is on the lookout for people across the district with a passion for wildlife, to join its 2017 volunteer internship programme, providing the opportunity to work on some of the RSPB’s most beautiful nature reserves.

The RSPB Volunteer Visitor Experience Internship is an exciting opportunity for anyone wanting to gain experience in a visitor-related job in conservation.

The role, which will enable successful applicants to work for either six months or a year on an RSPB nature reserve, will involve a variety of tasks from welcoming visitors and engaging them with nature, to running events and activities.

The RSPB is also offering Volunteer Internships for wardens, carrying out day to day practical management such as water level, ditch and reedbed management, maintaining fences and boardwalks and surveying and monitoring of birds and other species.

Interns will be able to choose from a number of nature reserves including Leighton Moss. Free accommodation is provided on, or near, each reserve. The closing date for applications is noon on January 17. Interviews will be held at RSPB Old Moor, near Barnsley, week commencing January 30. Internships will start in March.

For more email kate.jones@rspb.org.uk.