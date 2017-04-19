Royal honour for new high sheriff

The new High Sheriff of Lancashire has been officially sworn in at a historic ceremony in County Hall, Preston.

Appointed by Her Majesty The Queen, Robert Mitchel Webb, former chairman at CancerCare in Lancaster, takes over the role from outgoing High Sheriff John Barnett, MBE DL.

The High Sheriff’s role is to ‘protect and assist in upholding the dignity and well-being of Her Majesty’s judges and to project the principles of encouraging responsible citizenship and respect for the diversity of the community which lie at the heart of our constitution’.

The role is carried out on a voluntary basis. The High Sheriff does not receive any salary or expenses. Robert said: “It is a tremendous honour to be chosen to represent the people of Lancashire.”