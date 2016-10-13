Round the clock opening for Lancaster Music Festival venue

Thousands of people are expected to visit Lancaster this weekend for the city’s annual music festival.

In what has become by far the city’s biggest event of the year, local, national and international music acts will perform over 400 seperate shows over five days.

The festival, which takes place in pubs, clubs, shops and city squares and has its main stage within Lancaster Castle’s courtyard, has kicked off today, Thursday, and runs until Monday, October 17.

Last year it was estimated that the festival generated £1.7m for the city’s economy.

Lucy Reynolds, outdoor events coordinator, said: “A crack team of volunteers will be helping to manage the family friendly outdoor events in Market Square, Sun Square, Dalton Square and the Judges Lodgings at this year’s festival.

“You’ll be able to see a huge variety of acts from Operatic Peter Pan outside the Judges Lodgings, to Lancaster City Brass Band at Dalton Square, Rory McLeod and Fire Beneath The Sea at Market Square, and of course The Melodrome in Sun Square.

“We’re expecting hundreds of people in the squares over the weekend, particularly on Sunday afternoon when young people are curating events.

“It’s going to be a great weekend.”

Two of the festival’s venues - The Robert Gillow and The Apothecary - will be open around the clock for the festivities.

The energy and excitement at The Robert Gillow however will be tinged with sadness this year.

The pub, considered by many to be one of the hubs of the event due to its round the clock opening and performances, will host its final festival with landlord Mark Cutter at the helm. The pub is being brought back in-house by owners Hydes of Manchester at the end of the month.

Mark said: “To be honest it’s starting to get a bit sad now.

“We’ve already hosted our last jazz festival and Irish music festival.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into this festival over the last few years, but we’re looking forward to doing the same in The Apothecary.

“There will be lots of energy and excitement in the Gillow this weekend, but there many well be a few tears as well.”

