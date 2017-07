The Rotary Club of Lunesdale welcomed 12 young visitors, between the ages of seven to 12, to enjoy a carefree day of fun.

The children, who come from disadvantaged backgrounds from Belarus, are brought to the UK by charity The Friends of Chernobyl’s Children. Host families care for the children during their month stay. Their day with the club began with a session at the climbing wall in Kendal.

A buffet lunch was enjoyed and children were presented with a goodie backpack.