Fire crews were called to a blaze where a person could have been trapped.

Three crews responded from Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Lancaster to Hestham Avenue, Morecambe at 9.10pm on June 17.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus searched the house for a casualty but there was none and they extinguished the fire using two hosereel jets, then extracted the smoke and heat with a portable fan unit. #

The fire was in the roof space and the cause of it is to be established.