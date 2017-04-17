Rochdale 3rds 12-44 Carnforth

Carnforth played their first game in three weeks on Saturday and came away with a 44-12 win away at Rochdale 3rds.

Carnforth made a great start to the game with three tries notched up in the opening 12 minutes.

The first try of the game saw Chris Russell and Paddy Bowers link up, the move went down the right flank to allow winger Dale Lowrie to touch down.

Five minutes later and the lead was doubled with the Carnforth scrum half making a great break through the middle to allow hooker Dave Hones to show excellent support play to score.

Matty Bowers then sent out a superb stinging pass to Lowrie on 12 minutes, the winger once again scoring, Mathew Short converted from the touchline.

On the 25 minute mark it was Short who cut a superb step inside the defence and the Carnforth stand off was able to touch down and convert his own try.

Minutes later a superb pick up from Paddy Bowers cut free and scored a deserved try although the hosts got rewarded for their efforts with a well worked try as Carnforth led 29-7 at half time.

Ste Graham was sent to the bin early in the second half but Waterhouse made a superb break up the middle of the pitch and Carnforth scored again.

A well worked line out saw Waterhouse take the ball before Blenkharn was able to burst down the blind side – he drew the last man before offloading to Hones to notch his second of the day.

The hosts again hit back but the try of the match came from Short, he received the ball on half way and set off on a gliding run up the pitch, he cut inside and then back outside before sprinting away for his 24th try of the season.

Rochdale scored another try before Shaun Hodgson scored his second try in two games. Paddy Bowers scored the final try of the match following a tap and go from a penalty, he powered over to make it 44-12 in the penultimate game of the season.