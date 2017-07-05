Road closed as work starts at Lancaster student site

Work has started on the construction of a new 632-bed student village in Lancaster.

Groundwork is now underway at the Caton Road site to create several blocks of student accommodation with a library, gym and cinema.

Developers say it will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the wider area.

The left lane of Caton Road is closed until Friday July 7 to allow some of the initial groundworks to take place.

Hines UK Ltd, an American company with offices in London, said the work would take around two years to complete.

The site is scheduled to open for the 2019 intake of students.

Managing director for Hines UK Alex Knapp said: “We are pleased that construction work on site is now well underway, and we are working towards completion in time for the new academic year in 2019.

“Creating a strong sense of community and providing students with a memorable living experience lies at the heart of our approach to development, and the 632-bed student accommodation campus will also incorporates a range of shared facilities including a roof level lounge, library, gym and cinema.”

The development looks set to be the biggest of its kind in the city centre in recent years.

It includes eight buildings for student accommodation and a flagship rounded building on the corner of Bulk Road and Caton Road.

The site has been derelict for a number of years, and has been described as an “eyesore”.

The development will dramatically change the skyline in Lancaster.