Ribchester’s spring bank holiday May Market set to be ‘bigger and better’

Organiser of Ribchester’s annual spring bank holiday Monday May Market promised this year’s event would be “bigger and better” and it promises to be just that.

Village resident Andrew Willan says bookings, which are now full, have even exceeded his expectations with no less than 66 stalls.

Held outside Bee Mill and inside the sports and social club, the market starts at 9am.

Stalls include honey, crafts, gift cards, gifts, cheese, saltmarsh lamb and beef, smoked foods, scones, burgers, pizzas, eggs, Thai Spanish and Asian food, wooden and normal toys, jewellery and perfume, plants, jam and chutney, bric-a-brac, sweets, chocolates, stationery, pop up tea room, coffee cart, cakes galore, ice cream, children’s clothes, homemade cushions, quilts and bags and hand knitted baby clothes.

There will also be bouncy castles, test your strength and face painting.

Proceeds will go to the club and St Wilfrid’s ‘Raise the Roof Appeal’.