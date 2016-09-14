REVEALED: New 630-bed student village plan for Lancaster

Major new plans for a student village on wasteland in Lancaster have been revealed.

The plans, which have been submitted to the city council this week, include the creation of eight new buildings up to eleven storeys high to create student accommodation, a study library, gym, car parking and major public realm works.

The plans from above

The site for the development of “The Courtyard” is sandwiched between Caton Road and Bulk Road on land previously earmarked for a hotel and retail use.

London based Hines UK Ltd, which has a global presence in 182 cities and 20 countries and $89.1bn of assets under management, are the applicants.

The plans include 125 studio flats, 50 cluster flats, and 19 shared townhouses, with an 11-storey curved glass fronted building opposite what is currently Dana Hand Car Wash in Caton Road.

In total it will provide 630 student bed spaces.

The view from Skerton Bridge

The applicants said that each of the buildings would be distinct in appearance, using historical and architectural references to Lancaster.

Previous plans for a £55m hotel and retail scheme fell apart in 2010 after a hotel chain pulled out as a result of the then Centros scheme being rejected.

The applicants said a public consulation has already taken place with residents living within 500m of the scheme.

Their Design and Access Statement for the scheme said that residents were generally supportive of the development, but some were concerned about noise during construction and from students when the buildings were occupied.

Bulk Road resident David Wilson told them: ““I have seen the plans for the development of the site. The finish would appear suitable and I would have no objections – something needs to be done with this ‘eye sore’ site. It is the first thing most people see when visiting Lancaster.”