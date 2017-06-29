Resurfacing to close Lancaster road for five weeks

A Lancaster street will close for five weeks to allow resurfacing works to take place.

Dallas Road is due to close between Tuesday July 25 and Friday September 1 to allow the £106,000 works to be undertaken.

County Coun Gina Dowding, who represents Lancaster Central, said she put the scheme forward as a priority in 2015, after the county council asked councillors to suggestions works that needed to be carried out.

The funds had arisen from efficiency savings.

Coun Dowding said: “After meetings with Dallas Road school and due to the thoughtful ideas of local people I suggested some other road safety improvement to be done at the same time such as changing location of some of the speed bumps and getting a ‘flat table speed hump’.

“But I was told that because the funding for this scheme was allocated for the resurfacing only cost there is no budget for anything other like for like resurfacing.”

Dwayne Lowe, highways manager for Lancashire County Council said: “We are due to resurface the full length of Dallas Road throughout the school summer holiday period while traffic levels are lower to minimise disruption.

“A road closure will be in place from Tuesday 25 July, until Friday 1 September but we will work with residents and businesses to maintain access whenever possible.

“We have already written to people in the area to let them know about our plans.

“A signed diversion will be in place via Meeting House Lane, King Street and Carr House Lane.”