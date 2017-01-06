Residents criticise Hala homes plan

Plans to build 42 new homes on land between Bowerham Road and the M6 in Lancaster have been criticised by residents.

The plans for fields next to Hala Carr Farm feature a mixture of detached, semi detached and terraced homes.

Residents living nearby however have objected to the development for a number of reasons including the fact that there would be an increase in traffic on an already busy road and it would destroy the semi-rural environment in the area.

Gail Holl, who lives at Hala Carr Farm to the south of the proposed development said: “...the wildlife has not been taken into account, deer use the lane behind the field, the lane belongs to Hala Carr Farm, not the owner of the land or the highways agency, there are foxes, stoats, a wide variety of small birds, a pair of buzzards live on the other side of the motorway but can be seen occasionally, pipistrelle bats that live in the vicinity, there is a small pond behind the hedge where frogs live too.

“When the main water pipe was put in we were told that houses could not be built over it due to the fact that it had to be accessible at all times.”

Lancaster City Council’s public realm officer said that due to the location of the site, bounded by a main road, any development would require amenity space in the from of a 764m2 children’s play area.

The land is separated from the motorway by a row of trees.

There is also a proposal to make 16 of the 42 properties available as “affordable homes”.

The proposal is likely to go before Lancaster City Council’s planning committee later this year.