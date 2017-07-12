Residents continue fight to save Hornby pool

A campaign to reopen Hornby swimming pool is gathering pace.

Supporters are fighting to take over the community pool which is currently closed due to council cuts.

A group called the Lune Valley Community Society (LVCS) is bidding to take the pool from council ownership into a community asset with an option to own it themselves in future.

Roger Carter from the LVCS said: “We have the figures, with an increasing population and with broader marketing we believe that the Hornby Pool can be financially viable and highly successful.

“There is overwhelming commitment demonstrated by our share pledge offer and a business plan will identify how this would become a facility for the whole Lune Valley with extended hours and improved facilities to meet education, social, sporting and health needs for all.

“As the campaign gathers momentum other direct fund raising schemes and activities are planned for the summer.”

Mr Carter said the pool was currently ‘mothballed’ so could be brought quickly back into use.

The pool closed in March after Lancaster City Council handed it back to owners Lancashire County Council as part of a cost-cutting drive.

The county council, faced with their own financial woes, decided not to keep it open.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We have had a bid from a community group looking to take over Hornby pool, and we’re currently considering it.”

A similar situation threatens the future of Heysham and Carnforth pools which have been given a stay of execution until September 30.

Heysham High School has plans to take over the Heysham pool and turn it into a community sports centre, subject to a grant bid to Sport England and a planning application.

Carnforth High School and Carnforth Town Council have been in talks about saving Carnforth pool.

There is a Facebook group ‘Save Hornby Pool’ at https://www.facebook.com/groups/259296052835/