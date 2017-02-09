Renovation work starts at Lancaster fire station

Work begins this week at Lancaster fire station to create a modern base for firefighters and paramedics.

The Cable Street premises is part of a 12 month construction programme which will give the city its first combined fire and ambulance station.

An artists impression of what the new combined fire and ambulance station will look like on Cable Street, Lancaster.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) successfully bid for £2.4m of government funding to rebuild the station.

Once completed in April 2018, the new combined station will accommodate two fire engines, seven ambulances and rapid response vehicles.

“The whole idea of this is to collaborate with other emergency services,” said Steve Roberts, Service Delivery Manager at Lancaster Fire Station.

“If we share the same building we can save the strains on the public’s purse strings and we can work together and learn from one another.

“We will get to provide similar levels of cover to benefit the community.”

Phase one will see the refurbishment of 38 Cable Street, the building next door, which will form part of the new station.

The refurbishment work will make way for new offices and recreation space for head quarters, community safety and North West Ambulance staff.

Phase one work is due to be completed in May 2017.

At the start of phase two fire and ambulance crews will move into 38 Cable Street whilst the old station is demolished to make way for the new building extending out.

Phase two work, due to be completed in December 2017, will include the installation of new watch tower, car parking, and a 2.4m high perimeter wall around the site.

Phase three is the final stage of work, including landscaping and planting appropriate to the city centre location, before contractors move off site.

Mr Roberts added: “The station has served us well over the last 46 years .

“But you may agree if you are driving past, it was showing a bit of age.”