This year’s Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12 and a number of services have been arranged in the Lancaster district.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows:

Garden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster starting at 10.30am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am.

There will be a parade and march past leaving the Priory Church and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 12.40pm.

Cenotaph, Marine Road, Morecambe – Procession will form up at the Platform, led by Morecambe band, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph.

Carnforth - The parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.30am and then proceed along North Road and New Street to the war memorial for a service at 11am. A new group called Pebbleart have launched Pebbleart Act of Remembrance.

In the week leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12, Pebbleart is asking people to flood the area with poppy stones they have painted themselves with poppies or messages of remembrance which are to be placed in the surrounding gardens of the war memorials in Morecambe, Lancaster and Carnforth.

In Happy Mount Park on Remembrance Sunday, there will be an unveiling of a memorial statue, bench and ‘trench’ organised by Poppy Scatter Morecambe, who have planted poppy seeds in the park and have also donated memorial benches and statues in the district.

To help people to pay their respects, Lancaster City Council has suspended parking charges on the car parks at the Bay Arena in Morecambe, the Goods Yard car park and Nelson Street in Lancaster on Remembrance Sunday.

Morecambe Band will also be performing their annual Remembrance Concert at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday November 11 at 7.30pm.

Proceeds are donated to the British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Army and Navy cadets. Tickets cost £12/£10/£6 and are available online at Lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.