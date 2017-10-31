Remembrance Day services in district

This year’s Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12 and a number of services have been arranged in the Lancaster district.

Everyone is welcome to go along to remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows:

nGarden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster starting at 10.30am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am.

nCenotaph, Marine Road, Morecambe – Procession will form up at the Platform, led by Morecambe band, leaving at 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph.

nCarnforth – parade on Market Street at 10.30am, war memorial service 11am.