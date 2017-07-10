Regiment to march through Lancaster

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will be exercising their right as Freemen of Lancaster to march through the city’s streets on Monday July 17.

The day will begin with a service at 11am at the Priory Church, following which the Commanding Officer will ask permission from the Mayor for the regiment to exercise their right as Freemen of the City to march through the streets with “flags flying, drums beating and bayonets fixed”.

Led by the band of The Royal Armoured Corps, the regiment will set off from Lancaster Castle at approximately 11.50am, turning onto Market Street and along Penny Street to Brock Street before making its way to the town hall.

The parade is due to march past Lancaster Town Hall at around 12pm, taking the salute from the mayor, Coun Roger Mace, before stopping in Dalton Square for inspection.

A series of rolling road closures will be implemented from approximately 11.45am for the duration of the passing parade and the mayoral salute.

All members of the public are encouraged and welcome to attend and line the route of the march to wish the regiment well.

Coun Mace said: “The city of Lancaster is proud to be able to continue its relationship with the armed forces by honouring The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and reaffirming our bond of friendship. I hope lots of people will crowd the pavements to view the parade and cheer loudly to show their appreciation for our troops.”

The current regiment was formed in 2006 following the merger of the King’s Own Royal Border Regiment, The King’s Regiment and The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment.