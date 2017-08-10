Red Dwarf’s Rimmer to appear at Morecambe Comic-Con

Have your say

The line-up for the return of Morecambe’s Comic-Con has been announced.

Actor Chris Barrie, best known for his roles as Arnold Rimmer in the sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf, will be making a special appearance at the event.

This year’s event is titled Heroes and Foes and takes place at The Platform on bank holiday Monday (August 28).

Organisers, Geeks Comic-Cons, have arranged a host of treats and entertainment for the event which runs from 10am-4pm.

Chris Barrie, who first achieved success as a vocal impressionist, notably in the ITV sketch show Spitting Image, will be meeting and greeting visitors.

Other stars to appear will be Nick Joseph and Brian Wheeler.

Both actors have appeared in the original Star Wars Trilogy, in A New Hope and Return of the Jedi respectively.

Nick has also been in Doctor Who and Blakes 7 and Brian has been involved in The Harry Potter movies and most recently continued the magical theme by joining Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Sandeep Mohan will also be appearing at the event.

Sandeep has appeared in a number of TV dramas and comedies including Eastenders, Silent Witness, Holby, Law and Order UK, Sherlock, Luther I, Luther II, Luther III, Goodness Gracious Me, Keith Lemon sketch show and the Toast of London.

In addition to these he has appeared in films such as Prince of Persia, Skyfall, Spectre, World War Z, Edge of Tomorrow, Burnt, The Program and more recently Star Wars: The Force Awakens and also Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

As well as special guests the Platform will host many sci-fi stalls including the replica BB-8 from Star Wars.

Traders tables can be booked at http://geekscomiccons.co.uk/exhibitors.html.

Tickets will be pay on the door on the day from 10am onwards.

Adults and teens cost £3, 12 and under costs £2 and ages five and under are free.

Organisers decided to hold another event in Morecambe thanks to the success of the town’s first comic-con.

The town hosted the comic book festival at the Platform - attracting around 1,500 sci-fi and comic fans on Easter Monday.

