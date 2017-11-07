Record crowds turn out to Light Up Lancaster

Record crowds in the region of 45,000 people descended on Lancaster at the weekend to enjoy this year’s magical two-night festival of light, music, art and fireworks.

Now in its fifth year, Light Up Lancaster saw both local and international artists transform the streets, gardens and the city’s heritage buildings with live performances and interactive illuminated artworks on both Friday and Saturday evening.

Fireworks at Light Up Lancaster. Pictures credited to Light Up Lancaster at Lancaster City Council.

Brought to you by Lancaster Arts City, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster BID, the event drew inspiration from this year’s theme of the natural world.

From the impressive firework finale over the castle on the Saturday evening to the innovative performances and projections on the Friday and Saturday evening, this event brought many memorable and unique experiences to visitors.

Inside Lancaster Castle, spectators of all ages enjoyed projected showstopper inside the castle courtyard with a supporting live performance from local community choirs brought together from across Lancashire.

Under a festooned roof, Market Square was busy all weekend as More Music attracted huge crowds with walkabout giants plus songs and tales of the bay, the birds and the tides.

Light Up Lancaster 2017.

The Storey Gardens also proved popular being the resting place for illuminated butterflies which had fluttered all the way from China.

While inside visitors inside The Storey were dared to sit in the Moon Seat to see their shadow interact with them whilst disguised as number of different animals and birds.

Those who ventured slightly off the beaten track enjoyed an interactive sound garden at Dallas Road Gardens and a garden of musical plants at Lancaster’s stunning Priory Church which reacted to the gentlest of touches.

Other highlights included the Les Luminéoles - imaginary illuminated creatures which couldn’t be missed dancing gently in the wind in Dalton Square whilst Lancaster Library provided a host of activities with their interactive family zone.

Light Up Lancaster 2017.

As ever on the Saturday night, following a programme of workshops and tours, the finale of the annual fireworks spectacular was launched again from the grounds of Lancaster Castle and attracted thousands to view the dazzling display from across the city.

Coun Darren Clifford, Cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This year’s Light Up Lancaster event was a phenomenal success and saw thousands of visitors to the city enthralled and captivated by performances of music and dance as well as amazing light projections which brought our city centre’s historic buildings and squares to life.

“The finale didn’t disappoint either as thousands of eyes turned to the sky over Lancaster Castle to watch this year’s firework spectacular. Thanks go to everyone involved in making Light Up Lancaster 2017 a magnificent event.”

Rachael Wilkinson, Lancaster BID Manager said: “We were delighted to be one of the core partners involved in Light Up Lancaster again this year.

Light Up Lancaster 2017.

“The event this year was really successful and showed an increase in footfall impressions in the city centre, compared to the same event in previous years, showing the growing success of the event.”

Light Up Lancaster 2017.

Light Up Lancaster 2017.