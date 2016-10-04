Rape case dropped against MP

An MP accused of rape in Lancashire dating back 10 years said he is “relieved” that the case against him has been dropped.

Simon Danczuk, who was suspended by the Labour Party, described the investigation by Lancashire Police as an “immensely stressful period for me and my family”.

The Crown Prosecution Service said no further action should be taken against the Rochdale MP because of “insufficient evidence”.

Mr Danczuk said he now hopes to have the Labour whip restored “as soon as possible”.

In a statement, he said: “I am grateful for the decision made by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) and I am relieved that the investigation has now come to an end.

“Even though I maintained my innocence throughout, this has been an immensely stressful period for me and my family. I thank them for their continuing support.”

He added: “I now expect the Labour Party to conclude their investigation into these matters and lift my suspension as soon as possible.”

Lancashire police said in a statement:

“In January of this year a 39 year old woman made a complaint to Lancashire Constabulary of rape which dated back to 2006.

“Following a thorough police investigation a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service which has decided that no further action will be taken against a 49 year old man from Greater Manchester.

“We entirely respect the decision made by the Crown Prosecution Service and would like to thank them for considering this matter so carefully. We have worked closely with them from the earliest stages of this investigation.

“Whenever anyone takes the brave step to come forward to the police, or provides evidence to such an investigation making serious allegations of a sexual nature, it is absolutely right that we carry out a professional investigation into all such reports, while recognising the impact on all those involved can be significant.

“While these allegations were made against a public figure, we have been committed throughout to investigating this matter in the same professional and victim-focussed way that we would all such allegations. We also recognise the personal impact such proceedings may have on the person against whom the allegations are made and have sought throughout to ensure the investigation is conducted in a fair, professional and proportionate way.

The spokesman added: “Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating allegations of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender, and we would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”