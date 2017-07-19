Rain doesn’t stop play at Ingleton Gala

For years Ingleton Gala has enjoyed sunshine; however, on Saturday, though warm it was rather wet.

Organisers were hugely grateful to the many who chose to support the event in true northern spirit. A couple visiting from Anglesey, staying in a nearby caravan, were incredibly impressed by the show of Yorkshire grit by the Ingleton Community.

Ingleton Gala Queen Millie Boyles-Read, nine

Not deterred, though fewer in number, participants rallied for the fancy dress, judged this year by Nicky and Claire Trenholme, Sheila Bibby and Sue Simpson, and runners flocked to race up the Ingleborough Peak – where visibility was practically zero.

The Xtreme team put on impressive displays of skill; despite slippy conditions their expertise was clear to see and demonstrated why they are world champions.

The dancers braved a cloudburst and embraced the rain as they put on a most elegant show of grace.

The Blast Furness Street Band led the procession and demonstrated their fun style of music to the visiting crowd.

Yasmin Boyde, eight and Lucy Hope, seven from Barrow hook-a-duck at the Ingleton Gala

Results

Fancy dress – Pretty Under 12: 1 Little Miss Muffet – Emily and Laura, 2 Maori Poi Dancer – Hazel. Floats, Children: 1 Craven Wanderers. Comic Under 12: 1 Scientist – Seth, 2 Spiderman – Ned. Groups, Children: 1 The Wild Wet Show – Alice Rose and Jo.

Groups, Adult: 1 The Black-Eyed Peas – Monday Keep Fit Ladies.

Ingleborough Fell Race

Talula Preston, five with Carmel Waffer, Archie and Charlie Hitchin from Brimmrocks at the Ingleton Gala

Senior Men (Senior Challenge cup): 1 J Baxter (Pudsey and Bramley) 49:16, 2 J Tighe (Northumberland FR) 50:07, 3 M McGoldrick (Wharfedale Harriers) 51:46, 4 N Treitl (Barlick FR) 52:43, 5 D Mills (Barlick FR) 53:01, 6 S Lockett (Bowland) 53:37, 7 N Martin (Wharfedale Harriers) 54:34, 8 P Webb (Settle Harriers) 54:55, 9 M Fretwell (Settle Harriers) 55:40, 10 M Preedy (Rossendale Harriers) 57:08.

Veteran Men (O40) (Veterans’ Cup): 1 L Payne (Barlick FR) 61:13, 2 A Preedy (Rossendale Harriers) 62:04, 3 C Plews (Wetherby) 62:53. Veteran Men (O50): 1 J Boothman (Barlick FR) 65:15, 2 I Whigham (Clayton-le-Moors) 67:22. Veteran Men (O60): G Gough (Clayton-le-Moors) 64:21.

Local man (George Shaw Memorial Trophy): M Fretwell (Settle Harriers) 55:40.

Ladies (Ladies Cup): 1 S Martin (Wharfedale Harriers) 65:01, 2 K Aubrey (Helm Hill) 69:37, 3 L Irvine (Mysteruns of Abergele) 70:40, 4 C Holden (Calder Valley) 71:30, 5 L Craig (Barlick FR) 73:00.

Blast Furness perform at the Ingleton Gala

Veteran Ladies (O40): 1 C Holden (Calder Valley) 71:30, 2 R Fell (Settle Harriers) 75:32. Veteran Ladies (O50): K Aubrey (Helm Hill) 69:37. Local lady (Tracey Dryden Memorial Cup); J Bagnall (Settle Harriers) 75:32.

Junior Boys (JW Tennent Cup): 1 M Holroyd (Settle Harriers) 28:39, 2 J Umpleby (Kendal) 31:45, 3 D Weller 31:57. Junior local (Phil Haigh Memorial Trophy): M Holroyd (Settle Harriers) 28:39. Junior Boys (U15): 1 S Headley (Keighley) 25:14, 2 J Archer (Ilkley) 25:24, 3 Nicholas Archer (Ilkley) 31:58. Junior Girls (U19): E Field (Bingley Harriers) 29:38.

Isabella Shults, seven and Sophie McKenzie, seven from Ingleton at the hoopla at Ingleton Gala

Alexia Harrison, eight from Bentham at the Ingleton Gala