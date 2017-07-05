Rail strike to disrupt services

Northern Rail is expecting to run more than 40 per cent of normal services during three days of industrial action this weekend.

Rail union RMT has announced its members will strike on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in a long-running dispute over driver-only trains - the fourth such walkout by train staff.

Northern says it will honour as much of the regular timetable as possible, with additional buses laid on to supplement the service.

“Being able to run more than 40 per cent of services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move,” said Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern. “Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover across the three days and to try to best meet the needs of our leisure customers at the weekend and commuters on Monday.”

Each day of the strike will see different services running, so Northern are urging travellers to check first before setting out.

On Saturday trains running will include Blackpool North to Blackburn and Blackpool South to Preston, as will Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North and Manchester Victoria to Manchester Airport.

On Sunday Blackpool North to Blackburn will run, and so will Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North.

Amongst services running on Monday will be Blackpool North to Burnley and Blackpool South to Preston, with buses being laid on between Preston and Ormskirk and Clitheroe and Blackburn.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union had no option but to call the strike due to the “sheer intransigence” of the company.

Services running over the three days include:

Saturday July 8

Blackburn - Clitheroe buses

Blackburn - Colne buses

Blackburn - Todmorden buses

Blackpool North - Blackburn

Blackpool South - Preston

Chester - Altrincham

Lancaster - Oxenholme - Windermere buses

Manchester Victoria - Blackburn

Manchester Victoria - Blackpool North

Manchester Victoria - Wigan - Southport

Oxenholme - Windermere

Settle - Lancaster buses

Wigan - Kirkby

Wigan - Liverpool Lime Street

Workington - Barrow - Lancaster

Sunday 9th July

Barrow - Lancaster

Blackburn - Clitheroe buses

Blackburn - Colne buses

Blackburn - Todmorden buses

Blackpool North - Blackburn

Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western

Manchester Piccadilly - Manchester Airport

Manchester Piccadilly - New Mills Central

Manchester Victoria - Blackburn

Manchester Victoria - Blackpool North

Settle - Lancaster buses

Windermere - Oxenholme buses

Windermere - Oxenholme

Monday 10th July

Blackburn - Todmorden and Hebden Bridge buses

Blackpool North - Burnley

Blackpool South - Preston

Bolton - Blackburn - Clitheroe buses

Burnley - Colne buses

Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western

Manchester - Bolton and Blackburn

Manchester Airport - Manchester Piccadilly - Blackpool North

Manchester Victoria - Wigan - Southport

Oxenholme - Windermere

Preston - Ormskirk buses

Settle - Lancaster buses

Wigan - Kirkby

Winderemere - Oxenholme buses

Workington - Barrow - Lancaster