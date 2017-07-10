Rail strike affecting Lancaster and Morecambe

There will be no trains running between Lancaster and Morecambe due to a national strike by Northern Rail.

Northern Rail is expecting to run more than 40 per cent of normal services during the three days of industrial action, lasting until today (Monday).

Rail union RMT members chose to strike on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in a long-running dispute over driver-only trains - the fourth such walkout by train staff.

Northern says it will honour as much of the regular timetable as possible, with additional buses laid on to supplement the service.

“Being able to run more than 40 per cent of services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move,” said Sharon Keith, regional director for Northern.

“Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover across the three days and to try to best meet the needs of our leisure customers at the weekend and commuters on Monday.”

There will be no trains running from Morecambe station today, Monday (July 10).

“Despite our best efforts, we are unable to provide a service from this station,” said a Northern Rail spokesman.

Services running on Monday at Lancaster include:

Workington - Barrow - Lancaster

Settle - Lancaster buses

Amongst services running on Monday will be Blackpool North to Burnley and Blackpool South to Preston, with buses being laid on between Preston and Ormskirk and Clitheroe and Blackburn.

Other services include:

Monday 10th July Blackburn - Todmorden and Hebden Bridge buses

Blackpool North - Burnley

Blackpool South - Preston

Bolton - Blackburn -

Clitheroe buses Burnley - Colne buses

Liverpool Lime Street - Wigan North Western

Manchester - Bolton and Blackburn

Manchester Airport - Manchester Piccadilly - Blackpool North

Manchester Victoria - Wigan - Southport

Oxenholme - Windermere

Preston - Ormskirk buses

Wigan - Kirkby

Winderemere - Oxenholme buses.

For more visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/stations.